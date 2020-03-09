Angus MacDonald targets first-team action at Hull after return from bowel cancer

Angus MacDonald is determined to feature in Hull’s first team before the end of the season after making his return from bowel cancer.

The 27-year-old centre-back played an hour of an under-23s game against Birmingham on Friday night, 556 days since his last appearance for the Tigers.

MacDonald, who had previously been sidelined with a blood clot in his calf, was then diagnosed with bowel cancer in the opening weeks of this season.

He is now looking to build up his fitness, with the aim of returning to the first-team fold before the end of the campaign.

“I know that I have to be patient but I don’t want to be wrapped in cotton wool anymore,” he told Hull’s official website. “There’s been more than enough of that in my time away from football.

“My aim is to keep getting fitter and fitter every day and hopefully be back in the first team before the end of the season.

“Playing in the Championship would be the dream for me this season.

“I didn’t think that would be possible at one stage but I’m going to give it everything I’ve got to be fit for at least one of them.

“There are nine games left for the lads – nine cup finals – and if I can play a part in any of those that would be fantastic.”