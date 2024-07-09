Chelsea left 'furious' as Arne Slot raids the London club to make his first signing as Liverpool manager: report

Liverpool has had a quiet summer transfer window so far. With much of their squad rebuild done last year, the team looks likely to be relatively unchanged heading into the new season.

New manager Arne Slot has big shoes to fill after Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave, but he will benefit from the continuity and cohesion of Liverpool’s squad. However, the Reds are reportedly set to make their first signing of the summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal with winger Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea. The 15-year-old is evidently one for the future, but the deal will be viewed as something of a coup given his reputation as one of the country's brightest young prospects.

Liverpool could reportedly break their existing youth academy wage structure to sign Ngumoha, whose imminent exit has left Chelsea “furious”. The teenager is said to be more confident of a pathway into the first team at Liverpool, with Chelsea having recently signed young wingers Estevao and Kendry Paez.

While Liverpool have yet to make any additions for their first team, sporting director Richard Hughes has hinted at a busier end to the window. He said: "With the window open, we'll always be opportunistic if we can. Then, like always, when August starts and coaches have had more time to work with players, I think the opinions will then be more set at football clubs.

“You then may see a situation in August, like in previous seasons, there is a little bit of a hurry to get things done and to make sure everyone's squads are in order. I don’t think this will be any different, but who knows what will transpire economically? It is hard to say and speak for other clubs. I see a quiet July, then a crescendo in August."

