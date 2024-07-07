Thiago Alcantara: Former Liverpool midfielder to announce retirement from football

Thiago Alcantara is to announce his retirement from professional football after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season.

Thiago started his career at Barcelona and moved to Bayern Munich in 2013 after a lack of opportunities at the Catalan club.

And after seven years at the Allianz Arena, the midfielder signed for Liverpool in 2020. However, his career at Anfield was restricted by injuries and he made only one appearance in 2023/24.

It was announced at the end of last season that Thiago would be leaving Liverpool after four seasons at Anfield and at the age of 33, the Spanish international is set to retire from professional football.

"Thiago Alcantara has decided to retire from professional football," Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter.

"Former Barça, Bayern, Liverpool and Spain player has made his decision. Thiago’s passion and love for the game continues as he’s ready for new chapter in football after few months planning for it."

Thiago made 98 appearances for Liverpool, helping the Reds win the FA Cup and a Community Shield in his four years at Anfield.

The midfielder made close to 500 club appearances overall, winning four La Liga titles, five Bundesliga crowns and a Champions League with both Barça and Bayern.

A European Championship winner with Spain at Under-17 and U-21 level, Thiago went on to pick up 46 caps for La Roja.

