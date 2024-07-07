Thiago Alcantara: Former Liverpool midfielder to announce retirement from football

Former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has decided to retire from professional football

Thiago Alcantara celebrates a goal for Liverpool against Wolves in December 2021.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thiago Alcantara is to announce his retirement from professional football after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season.

Thiago started his career at Barcelona and moved to Bayern Munich in 2013 after a lack of opportunities at the Catalan club.

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.