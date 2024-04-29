Liverpool make key transfer decision ahead of new manager's arrival: report

Liverpool have signalled their intentions ahead of the summer transfer window on one of their star players, highlighting the club's ambition under the new manager.

With Arne Slot expected to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in the summer, Liverpool have started making decisions on the future of their squad.

Plenty of players have been the subject of discussion in recent weeks, too, following the Reds' Premier League title challenge derailing somewhat, but one star is expected to stay at the club.

Slot is expected to arrive at Anfield next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Liverpool fully expect Mohamed Salah to remain at Anfield next season, despite reported interest from Saudi Arabia set to return this summer.

The Reds rejected a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad for Salah last year, keeping the Egyptian forward at the club despite his contract expiring in 2025. While that remains the case, with Salah now having just a year remaining on his current deal, the report suggests that Liverpool aren't prepared to let their star forward leave.

That means Salah could depart Anfield on a free transfer next summer, with clubs in the Saudi Pro League gearing up to offer him a lucrative deal for that moment. While Liverpool would prefer to keep Salah, he will then be 33 and still demanding high wages.

Liverpool expect Salah to stay (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool's expectation of Salah's future comes after he appeared to have a heated exchange with Jurgen Klopp on the touchline at the London Stadium on Saturday, during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with West Ham United. Salah didn't start the game, potentially part of his annoyance with the German boss.

The report adds that there have been no further issues between the pair following the incident, but with Klopp departing the club at the end of the season, there wouldn't be too many problems regardless of the relationship.

In FourFourTwo's view, it makes sense that Liverpool hang onto Salah for as long as possible. They could attempt to negotiate another hefty transfer fee ahead of losing him for free next summer, but his 24 goals for Liverpool in all competitions this season highlight his importance to the team.

