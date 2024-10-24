Arsenal accelerate plans to sign elite European striker, as season hangs in balance: report

Arsenal are set to move for a huge January signing, as Mikel Arteta plans to strengthen up front.

The Gunners may well be in the midst of a blip, in their quest for a first Premier League title in 21 years. Bournemouth beat them 2-0 last weekend, before an unconvincing 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Europe this week.

With William Saliba suspended for the visit of Liverpool on Sunday, Arsenal are looking at the prospect of being seven points behind the league leaders – and Arteta is keen to reinforce his frontline with quality, in order to improve efficacy in putting away chances.

Arsenal are bringing forward plans for a new striker

Kai Havertz is currently leading the line for the Gunners (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kai Havertz has been Arsenal's first-choice centre-forward since moving into the position last season. Ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, the German has made a big difference – but experts still feel the Gunners lack cutting edge.

Arsenal were recently linked with Dusan Vlahovic, and now Juventus could provide the go-ahead for Arteta to tie up a move for a genuine A-list striker to play with Havertz.

Dusan Vlahovic poses for photos ahead of Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

CaughtOffside reports that the Serbian hitman is a serious option to sign in January, with sources claiming that the north Londoners are eyeing Vlahovic's contract situation closely.

Arsenal were said to be waiting for Benjamin Sesko, who would be available next summer – but Vlahovic's hesitation on signing an extension means that Juve may be open to selling this winter. That would interest Arsenal, who could in turn leave Sesko for the Old Lady to sign.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In FourFourTwo's opinion, however, there isn't anything in the Vlahovic rumours just yet.

The 24-year-old has already rejected Arsenal before while a Fiorentina player. Juventus will not be panicking just yet that he won't sign another contract, with plenty of time to tie up a move before the end of the season.

VIDEO Why Chelsea Couldn't Handle Liverpool's Curtis Jones

There's no guarantee, either, that Arsenal are still interested in a No.9 as high-profile as Vlahovic. Havertz has been superb up front for the Gunners, with a multifunctional forward more like Florian Wirtz making more sense – alongside a less younger striker to develop and share minutes, like Sesko.

Vlahovic is valued at €65 million, according to Transfermarkt, with a contract that ends in 2026. Arsenal take on Liverpool this weekend when Premier League action returns.