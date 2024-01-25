Arsenal announce major appointment, as part of club shakeup

Arsenal have announced a big appointment behind the scenes, as the club's structure is set to recalibrate before a busy summer.

The Gunners confirmed in September of last year that Chief Executive Vinai Venkatesham is to depart after 14 years of service at the end of this season, leading to a change above manager Mikel Arteta. Venkatesham reports to owners Kroenke Sports Entertainment, alongside sporting director and former midfielder, Edu Gaspar.

Venkatesham stepped up into his role at Arsenal following the departure of Ivan Gazidis in 2019, working alongside former Barcelona chief, Raul Sanlehhi, who has also since left the club.

Vinai Venkatesham is leaving Arsenal this summer (Image credit: PA)

it has now been confirmed that Director of Football Operations Richard Garlick, who has previously worked for the Premier League and West Bromwich Albion, is set to fill the void, will become the club's Managing Director when Venkatesham departs this year.

“Richard is recognised and respected across the industry for his vast experience, and we were delighted when he joined us back in 2021 to take our football strategy to the next level,” co-chairman Josh Kroenke said of Garlick.

“He has made an enormous impact since joining us, working closely with our Sporting Director, Edu, on the development and implementation of the club’s football strategy. He has developed strong relationships right across the club and wider industry.

“Rich has been key to the progress we’ve made as a club – including recent transfers – and I’m thrilled he will now lead our Executive Team and continue to drive the club forward with passion.”

Arsenal's Director of Football Operations, Richard Garlick, will take the role of Managing Director in summer 2024 (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“Since joining Arsenal in 2021, I’ve had the privilege to be involved with almost every aspect of this incredible club,” Garlick said. “I’m excited to take us forward in my new role as we move into the next phase of delivering the vision of our owners, Stan and Josh.

“I’d like to thank the Board for the support they’ve given me, and Edu for his support as I pursued this opportunity. I’d also like to thank Vinai for his leadership and contribution to the club over the last 14 years.

“I look forward to continuing to work with them all as I transition into this new role and drive the club forward.”

