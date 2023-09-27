Sarina Wiegman linked with Spain job as pressure mounts on coach Montse Tome

England manager Sarina Wiegman has been linked with the Spain job amid uncertainty over the future of La Roja coach Montse Tome.

Tome worked as an assistant to Jorge Vilda during Spain's recent run to the World Cup title in Australia and New Zealand, which culminated in victory over the Lionesses in the final on August 20th.

The Asturian was then handed the top job after Vilda was dismissed amid the fallout over Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales' unsolicited kiss on the lips of Jenni Hermoso during the celebrations.

Last year, 15 players staged a mutiny and refused to play for Vilda unless drastic changes were made behind the scenes. And although a few of those returned to the fold, many missed the World Cup altogether.

Tome's appointment was controversial too, with the former Spanish international seen to be close to Vilda and having applauded Rubiales following his infamous speech in which he vowed not to resign.

Last week, Spain's players were called up to a training camp against their will after being threatened with international bans and stayed up late into the night in a summit in which they aired their views on the changes needed.

Tome survived that meeting and led La Roja to a 3-2 win over Sweden and then a 5-0 thrashing of Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.

However, her position is still believed to be under threat and Wiegman is one of the names in the frame to succeed her in the role.

Wiegman, who is under contract with the Lionesses until 2025, was recently linked with the USA women's team and said she had no intention of leaving her current role.

Her success in reaching back-to-back World Cup finals, plus leading the Lionesses to the European Championship last year, has made her one of the most in-demand coaches in the women's game.

She is also admired by the Spanish players after recently dedicating her UEFA Coach of the Year award to their struggle, saying they "deserved to be celebrated and listened to" for their achievements and everything they had to put up with in the aftermatch of their World Cup win.

According to Sport, Wiegman is one of the leading candidates for the role as Spain seek a successor to Tome, but her appointment is considered a "pipe dream" due to the ongoing issues in women's football in the country.

Next up for England is a game against Belgium on October 27th, with Spain in action against Italy on the same night.

Spain beat England 1-0 in Sydney to win the Women's World Cup for the first time in their history.

FIFA suspended Luis Rubiales over his unsolicited kiss on Jennifer Hermoso, with Spain threatening to pull out of UEFA.

Alex Greenwood tells FourFourTwo that England have changed more mentality-wise than ability-wise, with manager Sarina Wiegman imperative to that – and Wiegman's success with the Lionesses has seen her linked with the England men's team as a possible successor to Gareth Southgate, with the FA saying she would be under consideration for the role.