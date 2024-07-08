Arsenal cancel season tickets and ban members in empty seat and touting crackdown

Arsenal are making moves to ensure that the Emirates Stadium is always full

An exterior view of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have moved to ensure that the Emirates Stadium is always full by cancelling season tickets and banning members. 

Like many top-tier clubs, supply far outstrips demand at the 60,704-capacity Emirates, with the club having recently consulted with the Arsenal Advisory Board on how to minimalise empty seats and also crack down on touting. 

