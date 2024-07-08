Arsenal cancel season tickets and ban members in empty seat and touting crackdown

Arsenal have moved to ensure that the Emirates Stadium is always full by cancelling season tickets and banning members.

Like many top-tier clubs, supply far outstrips demand at the 60,704-capacity Emirates, with the club having recently consulted with the Arsenal Advisory Board on how to minimalise empty seats and also crack down on touting.

This has resulted in the club cancelling 54 season tickets for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign, while 20,000 members have also been banned, according to the Evening Standard.

Last season saw the club bring in a policy that means fans have to use their season ticket for 17 out of the club’s 22 matches, advising them to put their ticket available on the club’s ticket exchange or ticket transfer platforms if it could not be used. This saw 24 season tickets banned last season.

Arsenal’s title push last season and recent success under Mikel Arteta has seen demand swell, with the club continuing to invest in anti-touting measures, such as better online protection and more staff on the ground on a matchday.

The club will also continue to use a ballot next season in an effort to have the fairest possible system to allocate tickets to paying members. Those who have been unsuccessful in 20 or more ballots will be invited to buy a ticket from specific fixtures before Christmas.

Arsenal came up just short in the Premier League title race last season, pushing Manchester City right to the final day of the campaign before their second-placed finish was confirmed as they bid for their first title since 2003/04.

