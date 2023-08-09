Arsenal tickets: How to get Arsenal tickets for the Emirates Stadium

How to get Arsenal tickets has been a question for just about every Gooner, ever since the north Londoners opened their state-of-the-art Emirates Stadium back in 2006.

Back then, Arsene Wenger's side moved a stone's throw from Highbury in order to cope with higher demand to watch the likes of Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas strut their stuff. These days, the stars have all changed but Arsenal is still one of the hottest Premier League tickets and Champions League tickets around. The Emirates has been packed from season to season – whether Arsenal were on form or otherwise – with it truly feeling like home in the last couple of years more than ever.

Ranked at No.37 in FourFourTwo's Best Stadiums in the World list, Emirates Stadium holds around 60,000, with luxurious seating and superb views wherever you are in the ground. The Gunners have a pretty good home record, too, and have quite the reputation for putting on a show for their supporters. Here's FFT's complete guide of how and where you can get tickets, to find yourself singing North London Forever on a matchday with the rest of the Ashburton Army. It's simply one of the best football tickets in the world.

How to get Arsenal tickets for the Emirates Stadium

How to get Arsenal tickets

Arsenal celebrate scoring against Aston Villa (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Where can I buy Arsenal tickets?

All Arsenal tickets are available to buy through the Arsenal Box Office.

When do Arsenal tickets go on sale?

Usually, two months before a fixture. Arsenal can't put them any further away, due to Premier League kick-off times changing. Fixtures can also be moved after you've bought your tickets.

"Tickets for Premier League fixtures usually go on sale to Silver Members approximately eight weeks prior to each home match (subject to time constraints)," Arsenal say. "For a limited number of matches at the start of the season, as well as for all Cup competition matches (FA Cup, European games and League Cup), tickets will go on sale closer to the date of the game rather than the advertised eight weeks."

The Red membership sale usually takes place six weeks prior to each fixture. Be sure to check Arsenal.com depending on the fixture.

Do I need to become a member of Arsenal to get tickets?

Yes. Occasionally, Arsenal tickets will go on general sale – especially women's games – but your best chance is to become a member of the club.

Arsenal have several tiers of membership with tickets going on sale for those at the top first. If you want to become a member of the club, you can pay for a Red membership to give you access to 3,500 official general admission matchday tickets to every Premier League game. Every going attendee must have a membership with Arsenal.

In time, Red memberships can be upgraded to Silver, then Gold. Tickets go on sale to Gold members first, then Silver, then Red. Should a Gold member cancel their membership, a Silver member has the opportunity to upgrade, with the same available for Red members to Silver.

Red members have access to a range of benefits, including full access to the online video service, Arsenal Player, use of the ticket transfer and ticket exchange and access to the Season Ticket Waiting List Scheme.

Junior Gunners may sign up for a membership which becomes upgraded to an adult membership after the age of 18. Disabled fans can sign up for Purple membership.

How do I get Arsenal away tickets?

Arsenal away tickets are sold under an away points system to Travel Club members and Season Ticket holders. Only members with enough points can qualify for away tickets.

"Away points are awarded for purchasing and attending a competitive Men's First Team away fixture," according to Arsenal. "This excludes matches played at neutral venues.

"Silver and Red members do not qualify for away match points. Only points acquired over the two full previous seasons and the current season count towards your existing total."

More information is available at Arsenal.com.

Women’s Super League tickets: How I can buy Arsenal women’s WSL tickets?

Arsenal women's tickets can be purchased from Arsenal.com, with many of the fixtures going on general sale.

Prices

Pricing ranges at the Emirates Stadium (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

How much do Arsenal tickets cost?

Adult tickets at Arsenal range from £36.50 to £131 depending on seat, category and tier. Competition may vary too.

Arsenal have a full range of ticket prices available here.

Hospitality

Is hospitality available at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium?

Yes. Arsenal's middle tier, Club Level, is reserved specifically for hospitality and boxes.

You can sign up to become a Platinum member of the club or buy one-off packages through Arsenal.com.

Location

How do I get to the Emirates Stadium?

Situated in north London, the easiest way to get the Emirates Stadium is by London Underground. Arsenal on the Piccadilly Line is the nearest tube station, around three minutes' walk from the ground. There is no step-free access leading from the station platforms to the station exit, however.

Finsbury Park, on the Victoria and Piccadilly Lines, plus Great Northern rail, is around a 10-minute walk and usually less crowded on matchdays. Finsbury Park station is wheelchair accessible. Highbury & Islington on the Victoria Line, North London Line and Great Northern rail is also about 10 minutes away.

If you wish to travel by bus, the main bus stops are located on Holloway Road, Nag's Head, Seven Sisters Road, Blackstock Road and Highbury Corner.

Cycling is also an option with secure cycling parking available close to the Highbury House retail store on Drayton Park.

Parking

Does the Emirates Stadium have parking?

No. Matchgoers are encouraged not to travel by car to the Emirates Stadium.

If you are travelling by car, it's possible to park at Cockfosters at the end of the Piccadilly line and travel by tube down to Arsenal. Alternately, there are plenty of car parks situated at tube stations on the outskirts of London that you can travel in from.

Hotels

Are there hotels close to the Emirates Stadium?

Yes, there are plenty of hotels situated around the Emirates Stadium.

Argyle Apart Hotel has an 8.2 on Booking.com and is situated 0.5 miles away from the Emirates Stadium. There is free WiFi, private parking and family rooms.

Arsenal stadium FAQs

What did the Emirates Stadium used to be called? Arsenal's stadium is commonly called Ashburton Grove. Emirates airline sponsored the ground when it opened in 2006 and have attached their name to it ever since.

Is the Emirates Stadium the biggest ground in London? No – Wembley Stadium is the biggest with a capacity of 90,000. Unfortunately for Gooners, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is also bigger, pushing Arsenal's Emirates Stadium into third.

Why do Arsenal fans call the Emirates Stadium, The Carpet? The Emirates Stadium and its predecessor, Highbury, were famed for their pristine playing surfaces – hence the nickname, 'The Carpet'.

What happened to Highbury? Highbury – Arsenal's home from 1913 to 2006 – was turned into luxury flats when the Gunners left.

Why did Arsenal leave Highbury? Back before TV money was the primary revenue of Premier League clubs, it was important for Arsenal to upgrade a stadium which could only cold 38,000 fans. The aim of the Emirates Stadium was not just to bring in 60,000 spectators per game, though – it was to improve the matchday experience and realise the club as one of the most modern in the European game.

