Arsenal report: Talks have begun over transfer labelled 'match made in heaven'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reshaping his squad ahead of the new season, with talks commencing over the next major deal to affect the club.

The Gunners are getting on with their transfer business after the Basque boss admitted to ESPN recently that the window had started slowly due to Euro 2024 and Copa America. David Raya has signed, with Riccardo Calafiori said to be next.

Outgoings are going to be key, too, for the Gunners, as Arteta looks to recoup as much money as he can for the fringe players he doesn't trust – as Arsenal look to reinvest in midfield and attack.

Riccardo Calafiori looks close to joining Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The next big move for Arsenal after Calafiori's signing could well be an exit, however, with TEAMtalk relaying reports from journalist Alfredo Pedula that Inter Milan have begun the process of bringing in Jakub Kiwior.

Kiwior only moved to N5 18 months ago but has struggled to establish himself as a permanent fixture in the team. A natural left-sided centre-back, he originally broke through on the right in William Saliba's absence but has failed to displace Gabriel on the opposite side, featuring more as a left-back last term.

With Calafiori arriving, presumably, to fix that position, however, Kiwior is deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium – but has been described as a “match made in heaven” for Inter, who are looking for a left-sided centre-back for their back three. They believe that the 24-year-old is perfect, thanks to his experience in Italian football with Spezia and his age.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is a move that could well provide Arsenal with much-needed funds – but probably won't exceed more than the €20 million they paid for the Pole. That is, of course, assuming that Arsenal can sell – and won't have to settle for a loan move instead.

Jakub Kiwior is wanted in Italy (Image credit: Getty Images)

FFT understands that there was interest in Kiwior midseason last campaign before the Gunners elected not to sell him in January.

Kiwior is worth €30m, as per Transfermarkt.

