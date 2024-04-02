Arsenal and Newcastle both show interest in Brazilian forward, with potential transfer saga to develop: report

Arsenal and Newcastle United are rumoured to have both sent scouts this weekend to watch Porto superstar Evanilson in action.

The 24-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Sergio Conceicao's side were beaten 1-0 by Estoril in the Portuguese top-flight on Saturday.

Having emerged as a potential option for both clubs over this summer, the striker has so far notched an impressive 22 goals in 35 appearances this term.

According to HITC Football, Evanilson has been touted for a potential move across Europe later this year with both the Gunners and Newcastle on high alert.

Arsenal in particular are known to be in the market for a striker this summer with Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney thought to be two names high up on their wishlist.

Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus do have 14 goals between them in 2023/24 but improving in attack is known to be a key priority for Arteta.

As for Newcastle, the Magpies have struggled with injuries this season although Alexander Isak has recently returned to find the net consistently.

The 24-year-old has often shared the spotlight with Callum Wilson but with incomings expected once again at St. James' Park, Evanilson could be an option they wish to explore.

Porto's Brazilian forward Evanilson celebrates in the UEFA Champions League. (Image credit: MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

“What he needs is to be consistent, have luck and work, because luck takes work and not get hurt,” said Porto coach Conceicao to TNT Sports recently.

"Evanilson is an extremely dedicated player, very humble, works a lot, in connection he is very strong, because he has above average technical attributes.

"He's fast, plays well with his back to goal, makes very interesting attacking moves from deep. Evanilson is that striker that every coach wants to have, including the Brazilian national team, for sure.

"But that's not up to me anymore. Just like Pepe, they are players from a big team, like FC Porto, and from the national team, I have no doubt,” he added.

