Arsenal and Newcastle both show interest in Brazilian forward, with potential transfer saga to develop: report

By Matthew Holt
published

Arsenal and Newcastle are both targeting the same forward, as Premier League rivals hone in on Brazilian star

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta alongside Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta alongside Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal and Newcastle United are rumoured to have both sent scouts this weekend to watch Porto superstar Evanilson in action.

The 24-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Sergio Conceicao's side were beaten 1-0 by Estoril in the Portuguese top-flight on Saturday.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1