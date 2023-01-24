Arsenal eye Chelsea revenge with summer raid for Brighton's Moises Caicedo: report

Arsenal could get some transfer market revenge on Chelsea by pipping the Blues to the signing of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, say reports.

Chelsea pinched Myhaylo Mudryk (opens in new tab) from under the Gunners’ noses earlier this month, bringing in the winger from Shakhtar Donetsk after he was close to an Emirates switch. (opens in new tab)

But Arsenal could get their own back, according to The Evening Standard (opens in new tab), by challenging their London rivals for the signature of Caicedo.

Caicedo starred for Ecuador at World Cup 2022 (Image credit: Getty)

The Stamford Bridge club have failed in their efforts to sign the Ecuador international this month, having two bids worth more than £55 million rejected.

Caicedo says he now expects to see out the season at Brighton, but Arsenal could come in for the 21-year-old in the summer.

“I am focused on Brighton,” Caicedo said on Tuesday.

“I am here, I’m playing every day. Things from outside don’t trouble me, nor does it take that focus away, because I’m focused only on here.

Arteta's side are top of the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I handle [the speculation] well. You hear rumours here and there, but I only try to be focused on the club where I am now, the club that opened the doors for me to be playing every week.”

West Ham captain Declan Rice and Everton’s Amadou Onana – another reported Chelsea target (opens in new tab) – are among the other midfield options being considered by Arsenal for the summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side have got off to a flying start to 2022/23 and sit five points clear on top of the Premier League table at the halfway stage.

