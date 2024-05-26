Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale dresses as Hagrid from Harry Potter to watch Southampton vs Leeds

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale donned a Harry Potter disguise to watch Southampton beat Leeds in the play-off final

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale done a Harry Potter disguise, dressing as Hagrid to watch Southampton beat Leeds United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley in May 2024.
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale dressed up as Harry Potter character Hagrid to watch Southampton and former team-mate David Brooks beat Leeds United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Sunday.

Ramsdale was in attendance at Wembley in a Hagrid costume, donning a thick black beard and fuzzy wig as he watched the action in Sunday's game.

