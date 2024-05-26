Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale dresses as Hagrid from Harry Potter to watch Southampton vs Leeds

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale dressed up as Harry Potter character Hagrid to watch Southampton and former team-mate David Brooks beat Leeds United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Sunday.

Ramsdale was in attendance at Wembley in a Hagrid costume, donning a thick black beard and fuzzy wig as he watched the action in Sunday's game.

The Arsenal goalkeeper was there to watch former Bournemouth team-mate David Brooks, who is on loan at Southampton for the 2023/24 season, and the two posed for pictures in the stands after the Saints edged out Leeds by a single goal.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, dressed as Harry Potter character Hagrid, poses with David Brooks after Southampton's Championship play-off final against Leeds United in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adam Armstrong scored the game's only goal after 24 minutes to send Southampton back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, with Leeds forced to wait a while longer for their return to the top flight.

Southampton follow Leicester City and Ipswich Town from the Championship to the Premier League, where the south coast club previously played ever since the start of the competition in 1992/93.

Prior to that, the Saint were in top flight since the 1978/79 season, when they were last promoted from England's second tier.

Ramsdale, meanwhile, faces a summer of uncertainty after losing his place at Arsenal to David Raya earlier in the 2023/24 season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The England goalkeeper played in just 11 competitive matches for the Gunners across the entire campaign and could leave the north London club this summer.

Ramsdale, who has been named in Gareth Southgate's preliminary 33-man England squad for Euro 2024, has been linked with Newcastle United.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirms eventual return to Spain, with Barcelona job available next summer

The FourFourTwo End-of-Season Awards: The winners and losers of the 2023/24 season

Arsenal report: World-class attacker gives wage demands to Gunners - and rivals