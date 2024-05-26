Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale dresses as Hagrid from Harry Potter to watch Southampton vs Leeds
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale donned a Harry Potter disguise to watch Southampton beat Leeds in the play-off final
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale dressed up as Harry Potter character Hagrid to watch Southampton and former team-mate David Brooks beat Leeds United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Sunday.
Ramsdale was in attendance at Wembley in a Hagrid costume, donning a thick black beard and fuzzy wig as he watched the action in Sunday's game.
The Arsenal goalkeeper was there to watch former Bournemouth team-mate David Brooks, who is on loan at Southampton for the 2023/24 season, and the two posed for pictures in the stands after the Saints edged out Leeds by a single goal.
Adam Armstrong scored the game's only goal after 24 minutes to send Southampton back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, with Leeds forced to wait a while longer for their return to the top flight.
Southampton follow Leicester City and Ipswich Town from the Championship to the Premier League, where the south coast club previously played ever since the start of the competition in 1992/93.
Prior to that, the Saint were in top flight since the 1978/79 season, when they were last promoted from England's second tier.
Ramsdale, meanwhile, faces a summer of uncertainty after losing his place at Arsenal to David Raya earlier in the 2023/24 season.
The England goalkeeper played in just 11 competitive matches for the Gunners across the entire campaign and could leave the north London club this summer.
Ramsdale, who has been named in Gareth Southgate's preliminary 33-man England squad for Euro 2024, has been linked with Newcastle United.
