Arsenal 'in talks' with Manchester United star Marcus Rashford over surprise transfer: report

Arsenal have been linked with a surprise move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The England international scored just eight goals this season and rounded off the campaign by winning the FA Cup just days ago.

Rashford is set to miss out at Euro 2024 after being snubbed by England manager Gareth Southgate and questions have once again circled regarding his future.

WATCH | EVERY England Player Gareth Southgate Will Take To The Euros

According to TEAMtalk, it is the Gunners who are planning a sensational swoop for the Manchester United man.

Arsenal have had no such troubles in front of goal, scoring 91 times as they finished second in the Premier League behind eventual winners Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta wants Erik ten Hag's No.10 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rashford signed a bumper deal at Old Trafford just last summer but Mikel Arteta's side is said to be keeping tabs on the players' situation.

The 26-year-old has spent the whole of his professional career at Manchester United and a move away would come as a surprise to many.

FourFourTwo understands Manchester United have no intention of selling Marcus Rashford this summer, despite a poor campaign in front of goal.

Marcus Rashford in action for Manchester United. (Image credit: Mike Egerton)

Speaking to Goal in 2020, Rashford admitted he could not envisage himself playing for another club. He stated: "For me, I never look beyond Manchester United.

"As a kid I never looked beyond Manchester United. In my mind it wouldn't sit right for me to be pulling on another shirt. I just want to do my best for the club while I'm here. Long term hopefully.”

"It is a lot deeper than what people see sometimes. I think people see some of the stuff that has been happening since I've been in the first team but the bond that I have with United is much greater than these last five years and it will forever be greater than probably my actual career because they are the reason I have become a footballer, they have given me the opportunity to express myself and to find out I had talent in football.

