Arsenal looking to gazump Tottenham in deal for ‘the next Martin Odegaard’: report

Arsenal are hoping to beat north London rivals Tottenham in a move for Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa this summer.

The 18-year-old Norwegian international has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester City and Chelsea.

But according to Fichajes.net, Arsenal and Tottenham also look set go head to head for one of the most talented young players in Europe.

Antonio Nusa in action for Club Brugge against Cercle Brugge in February 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Nusa's international team-mate Martin Odegaard already at Arsenal, the Gunners could hold the advantage in a summer scrap for his signature.

Odegaard has had high praise for Nusa in the past and said in September: "He is an incredibly exciting player.

"You see it, everything he gets the ball, it’s exciting. He is still young and will get even better. He must continue as he has done. Work hard, be humble.

“He’s a nice boy. Very calm and nice type. It’s going to be just fine. He just has to enjoy the football and continue to deliver as he does. Then it will be good."

Nusa is a left winger who also qualified to play for Nigeria. He is under contract at Club Brugge until 2027.

He is valued at €20 million by Transfermarkt, but interest from several Premier League sides could push the fee up much higher than that.

