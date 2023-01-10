Arsenal report: Brazilian target ready to leave current club this month

Arsenal transfer target Danilo is likely to leave Palmeiras in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Brazilian outfit are ready to cash in on the midfielder, who looks set to secure a move to Europe before the end of the month.

The 21-year-old has been a key player since breaking into the Palmeiras first team in 2020, helping the club win back-to-back Copas Libertadores and a Brazilian league title.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta laughs during a training session on 9 October, 2022 in London Colney, United Kingdom. (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

He has yet to win a cap for Brazil but it appears to be only a matter of time before he is brought into the international setup.

Arsenal (opens in new tab) are keen to win the race for Danilo's signature, with sporting director Edu hoping to use his Brazilian connections to pull off the deal.

The Gunners have signed the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Marquinhos and Pablo Mari from Edu's homeland in the last few years, as well as Brazil internationals David Luiz, Gabriel Jesus, Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo (opens in new tab), Palmeiras have told Danilo that he is not in their plans for the upcoming campaign and they want to cash in on the 21-year-old.

The youngster is valued at £22.1m by Transfermarket (opens in new tab), and Arsenal could test the water with a bid in the next couple of weeks.

Arsenal are flying high at the top of the Premier League table (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal ran out 3-0 winners over Oxford United on Monday to book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Mikel Arteta's men, who are five points clear at the top of the Premier League, will return to action against arch-rivals Tottenham (opens in new tab) this weekend.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal and Newcastle are looking to take advantage (opens in new tab) of a contract stand-off involving Barcelona (opens in new tab) and Alex Balde.

The Gunners are one of three Premier League clubs (opens in new tab) eyeing a deal for Memphis Depay this month.

And Arsenal will face Manchester City (opens in new tab) in the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating Oxford United on Monday.