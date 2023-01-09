Chelsea report: Blues, Arsenal and Manchester United all in for Barcelona forward

Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are all weighing up a move for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, according to reports in Spain.

Depay moved to the Camp Nou on a free transfer in the summer of 2021, when Ronald Koeman was in charge of the club.

But the Netherlands international has fallen out of favour since Xavi Hernandez became Barcelona (opens in new tab) boss, with Depay restricted to just two appearances in La Liga so far this season.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is under pressure amid a poor run of form (Image credit: Getty Images)

Xavi is keen to keep his squad intact in the January transfer window, as Barcelona attempt to win the La Liga title ahead of Real Madrid (opens in new tab).

But Sport (opens in new tab) reports that Depay could nevertheless depart this month, with the player keen to secure more regular football elsewhere.

The report adds that Chelsea (opens in new tab), Manchester United (opens in new tab) and Arsenal (opens in new tab) have all sounded out Depay over a potential move to the Premier League before the beginning of February.

The Dutchman previously had a brief and unsuccessful stint at Old Trafford, but he has matured immensely since then.

Memphis Depay celebrates his goal for Netherlands against USA at the 2022 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All three clubs are on the lookout for new attackers, with Chelsea in desperate need of reinforcements at the top of the pitch amid a poor run of form.

United look light up front following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure by mutual consent in November, while Arsenal are having to make do without Gabriel Jesus due to injury.

Chelsea, who lost 4-0 to Manchester City (opens in new tab) in the FA Cup on Sunday, will return to action against Fulham (opens in new tab) on Thursday.

