Arsenal could lose a forward very soon, following talks that the player has held to leave north London for good.

The Gunners continued their resurgence last night to cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points, after beating Manchester United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta mentioned on Amazon Prime after the game that he wants “goals from all places”, too, after two goals were scored as a direct result of corners.

But Arsenal may be about to lose a major goal threat from open play, with a major senior forward “opening the door” to a departure, which could weaken the club's chances of silverware this season.

Arsenal star has talks to leave, with Mikel Arteta said to be eyeing replacements

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to add goals – not lose them

Arsenal have six forwards in their squad this term all vying for places in the starting line-up. Bukayo Saka – ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-wingers in the world right now – Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz represent the first-choice frontline.

There is depth beyond that, with Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling all able to affect play from the bench – but one of those players may well be about to depart.

Arsenal have plenty of options in attack

Brazilian outlet UOL have delivered a fresh update about Gabriel Jesus, who continues to be linked with a return to Palmeiras in Brazil, claiming that the false nine has engaged in “informal talks” with the Verdao over a move.

Jesus is said to have visited the club but made a U-turn, deciding that he would rather fight for a spot at London Colney. Despite the unlikeliness that the 27-year-old could feasibly return home to Brazil, however, GOAL Brasilwrite that Palmeiras are still interested in a move and “evaluating the possibility”.

The Brazilian striker has taken on the curse of Arsenal's No.9 shirt since joining from Manchester City in 2022, starting his career in the capital on fire before suffering with injury issues.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this might seem like romantic and idealistic from a South American perspective but it feels like a non-starter in Europe.

Gabriel Jesus is wanted back in Brazil

Despite injury problems, Jesus is still in his prime and to leave Europe for a return home would be very unusual – while it would be unlikely that Palmeiras would be able to afford his wages, let alone a transfer fee. A loan would be more likely, should Arsenal wish to sanction one.

Jesus is worth €55 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Fulham this weekend when Premier League action returns.