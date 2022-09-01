Arsenal report: Gunners face competition for Youri Tielemans from 'mystery' club
By Greg Lea published
Arsenal have been linked with the Leicester midfielder throughout the summer
Arsenal are facing fresh competition for the signature of Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to reports.
The Belgium international has been on Arsenal (opens in new tab)'s radar throughout the summer and the club is weighing up a late swoop on deadline day.
The Gunners are looking to bolster their midfield before the market closes at 11pm, with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny having both suffered injuries.
Tielemans is out of contract at the King Power Stadium next summer, and although Brendan Rodgers does not want to lose another key player following Wesley Fofana's exit (opens in new tab), Leicester (opens in new tab) will need to consider any offers they receive.
However, Arsenal are not the only club thinking about a late push for Tielemans: transfer insider Pete O'Rourke (opens in new tab) has revealed that a "mystery" side has approached Leicester in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Mail (opens in new tab) believes that team to be Newcastle (opens in new tab), who could submit an offer for the £30m-rated man.
Arsenal would then need to decide whether to match the Magpies' bid or withdraw their interest in Tielemans.
Arsenal maintained their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa (opens in new tab) on Wednesday.
The Gunners have won all five of their matches so far in 2022/23.
