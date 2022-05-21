Arsenal report: Gunners receive huge boost as key attacking target ready to leave current club
Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to reports.
The Gunners are expected to bolster their attacking options when the transfer market opens next month.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departed the Emirates Stadium in January, joining Barcelona on a free.
Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both out of contract this summer, so Arsenal could be without a senior striker in a few weeks' time.
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus is thought to be the club's top target, but the Premier League leaders are reportedly holding out for £55m for the Brazil international.
Calvert-Lewin has emerged as an alternative option for Mikel Arteta's side, who are ready to splash the cash even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League on Sunday.
According to Football Insider, the Everton frontman expects to seek pastures new this summer.
The Toffees secured Premier League survival with a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace on Thursday, with Calvert-Lewin notching the winning goal in the 85th minute.
But the England international is still looking to leave Goodison Park ahead of next term.
Calvert-Lewin is under contract until 2025, though, and Everton will not want to lose one of their prized assets as they look to kick on under Frank Lampard.
Arsenal are not the only club interested in the former Sheffield United man, with Newcastle also keeping tabs on the situation.
The Magpies spent more money than any other Premier League side in January, and they are expected to be active in this summer's market too.
The aforementioned report states that Calvert-Lewin's preferred destination is the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal set to be involved in European competition next term.
Arteta's side are two points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham heading into the final day.
To finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League, Arsenal must beat Everton at the Emirates and hope that Spurs lose to Norwich.
