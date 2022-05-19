Arsenal are still prepared to splash the cash this summer even if they miss out on the Champions League, according to reports.

Back-to-back defeats by Tottenham and Newcastle have left the Gunners two points adrift of the top four heading into the final weekend of the Premier League season. Due to their markedly inferior goal difference, Arsenal will almost certainly miss out on fourth place if Spurs avoid defeat by relegated Norwich on Sunday.

There was some concern that Mikel Arteta would not have much money to spend if Arsenal were only in the Europa League next term. But according to the Daily Telegraph, there will be funds available for the Gunners to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Arsenal were the highest spenders in the Premier League last summer, splashing out £156.8m on the likes of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard.

And the aforementioned report states that Arsenal are prepared to "significantly invest" in the squad again in the coming months, in a bid to break into the top four. A striker is said to be one of Arteta's priorities, with Eddie Nketiah and Alex Lacazette both out of contract on June 30.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus remains a key target but Arsenal's failure to qualify for the Champions League could lead to the Brazilian favouring a move elsewhere.

The north Londoners were able to clear a large amount of space in their wage bill in January, though, offering hope that they will be able to entice players of Jesus' calibre.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move to Barcelona in the mid-season market freed up around £350,000 per week. Lille striker Jonathan David and Everton frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been identified as potential alternatives to Jesus, who is weighing up his options ahead of the summer.

Arsenal will conclude their campaign at home to Everton on Sunday.

