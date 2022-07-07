Arsenal report: 'New Eden Hazard' primed for surprise move to Gunners

Arsenal are targeting a young winger dubbed "the new Eden Hazard" in a surprise move to strengthen their attack.

The Gunners have been targeting Leeds United forward Raphinha to bolster their options on the flanks – but the trail seems to have gone cold. The Brazilian has been linked closely with both Barcelona and Chelsea, with Arsenal reportedly withdrawing from the race, thanks to a hefty asking price.

Serge Gnabry has been touted (opens in new tab) as a potential alternative to Raphinha – though it looks as if Gunners boss Mikel Arteta could well look leftfield in his bid for a left-footed right-winger to challenge Bukayo Saka and offer rest to the England man.

(Image credit: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

According to Kosovan journalist, Arlind Sadiku (opens in new tab), Lille winger Edon Zhegrova is on the north Londoners' radar, with Arteta's side having already made an official bid for the star.

This correlates with the Mail's (opens in new tab) claim in April that the winger is on a shortlist for Arsenal, having been compared favourably in the past with the likes of Lionel Messi for his wand of a left foot and Eden Hazard, who Arsene Wenger was interested in signing from Lille before the Belgian eventually joined Chelsea.

German-born Zhegrova moved to the Ligue 1 side from Basel in January, following in a line of recent right-wingers at Les Dogues that includes both Raphinha and Arsenal record signing Nicolas Pepe. The 23-year-old has impressed in his limited time at Stade Pierre-Mauroy and with Lille having only paid around £6 million for his services, he could be sold at a substantial profit.

(Image credit: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

Arsenal have recently tied up a deal for Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City – but though the Brazilian has functioned as a right-winger for the champions, he has called himself "a No.9" in the club's media and will most likely play up front, rotating with Eddie Nketiah.

The only other options that the Gunners have behind Saka are Pepe – who looks destined to leave this summer, having switched agents – along with Gabriel Martinelli and new recruit Marquinhos, a youngster who has joined this summer from Brazil.

Zhegrova is valued at around £4.5m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

