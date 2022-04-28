Arsenal report: Serie A talent lined up by Mikel Arteta – in a deal that could anger rival fans
By Mark White published
Arsenal want to add quality to their squad this summer – but in doing so, they may well evoke ire from their closest enemies
Arsenal are chasing a deal for a Serie A star that is sure to stoke the fire between them and their rivals.
The Gunners have been linked primarily with forwards to bolster the lightweight attack and midfielders to cover for the currently absent Thomas Partey – but it's in defence that perhaps provides the most competition for targets with rival clubs.
Mikel Arteta is on the hunt for a new right-back to compete with Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has missed chunks of the second half of this season with a thigh problem. London rivals and Europe-chasing Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also in the market for players in that position.
Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the Gunners are fans of Torino defender Wilfried Singo, along with Spurs, West Ham and Newcastle United, with the race for the full-back's signature perhaps coming down to a bidding war.
The Ivorian has impressed hugely this season, with dynamic performances down the right flank for the Turin-based outfit.
Arsenal and Tottenham are no strangers to battling for the same players. William Saliba was signed by the Gunners ahead of their rivals in 2019, while last summer saw both north London rivals competing for Tomiyasu and Emerson Royal. Each club signed one of the two stars.
West Ham, meanwhile, showed interest in Emirates Stadium target Darwin Nunez in January, while Newcastle signing Bruno Guimaraes moved to Tyneside after significant interest from north London.
Singo is valued to be worth around £14 million by Transfermarkt.
More Arsenal stories
The rumour mill is going into overdrive over who Arsenal will bring in to fill the centre-forward spot in the team next season. Tammy Abraham has been heavily linked since last summer with those whispers refusing to go away, Ivan Toney has entered the frame as an option, while "the new Thierry Henry" has been touted.
Gabriel Jesus is a big rumour doing the rounds right now, as is Darwin Nunez, who Manchester United are reportedly closer to signing. One Brazilian wonderkid is also apparently in talks.
Elsewhere at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta has spoken openly over his doubts taking the Gunners job and Vagner Love has chatted exclusively to FFT about the move to Arsenal under Wenger that very nearly happened for him in the noughties.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.