Arsenal report: Serie A talent lined up by Mikel Arteta – in a deal that could anger rival fans

Arsenal are chasing a deal for a Serie A star that is sure to stoke the fire between them and their rivals.

The Gunners have been linked primarily with forwards to bolster the lightweight attack and midfielders to cover for the currently absent Thomas Partey – but it's in defence that perhaps provides the most competition for targets with rival clubs.

Mikel Arteta is on the hunt for a new right-back to compete with Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has missed chunks of the second half of this season with a thigh problem. London rivals and Europe-chasing Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also in the market for players in that position.

(Image credit: Getty)

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the Gunners are fans of Torino defender Wilfried Singo, along with Spurs, West Ham and Newcastle United, with the race for the full-back's signature perhaps coming down to a bidding war.

The Ivorian has impressed hugely this season, with dynamic performances down the right flank for the Turin-based outfit.

(Image credit: Getty)

Arsenal and Tottenham are no strangers to battling for the same players. William Saliba was signed by the Gunners ahead of their rivals in 2019, while last summer saw both north London rivals competing for Tomiyasu and Emerson Royal. Each club signed one of the two stars.

West Ham, meanwhile, showed interest in Emirates Stadium target Darwin Nunez in January, while Newcastle signing Bruno Guimaraes moved to Tyneside after significant interest from north London.

Singo is valued to be worth around £14 million by Transfermarkt.

