Arsenal set out BOLD summer proposal to land Bayern Munich hotshot: report

Arsenal want to bring one of Bayern Munich's stars to the Premier League this summer.

The Gunners have started strongly once again under Mikel Arteta this season, having held both Manchester City and Liverpool to a draw on two separate occasions. With their quest for silverware edging on, further reinforcements have already been mooted.

One man, who continues to impress over in Germany, was said to be of interest to Newcastle United earlier this year, but it now appears as if Arsenal are most keen on his services.

Arsenal linked with a move for former Manchester City star Leroy Sane, according to reports

Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal boss Arteta is a huge fan of the 28-year-old and why wouldn't he be? Ever since his move to the Bundesliga from Manchester City back in 2020, the talented winger has won three top-flight titles in his home country.

Born in Essen, Sane was a product of Schalke 04's academy but has since catapulted himself into being regarded as one of Europe's most deadly wingers. Arsenal are now said to be keen on bringing him to the Emirates, with the German out of contract in 2025.

Leroy Sane of Bayern Munich (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Sane can begin negotiations with overseas clubs in January, with there already talk Arsenal and other Premier League clubs would be interested in a move for him.

The report also states how Sane's previous spell at Manchester City didn't suit his family, whereas a move to London is thought to be a more attractive proposition.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Leroy is making a good impression, he's trying to step on the gas in training. Michael Olise is just a step ahead in that position at the moment. But Leroy is pushing, we will still need him," Bayern chief Max Eberl told BILD.

"We haven't delved into too much detail yet," said Sane when asked about his situation earlier this summer at Euro 2024. "Right now, my focus is on the Euros. We'll pick up discussions after the tournament."

VIDEO: Why Man United HAD To Sack Erik Ten Hag

In FourFourTwo's view, Arsenal would be rude not to test Bayern's resolve with an offer for Sane, given his credentials already in Europe and beyond. A talented forward, he would for sure add a different dimension to the Gunners attacking thrust.

Arsenal are back in Premier League action after their draw with Liverpool last weekend, as they take on Newcastle United at St James' Park in the early kick-off on Saturday.