Arsenal plotting surprise signing to give the Gunners a new attacking dimension: report

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of one of Europe's most impressive players this term, who is available for just €40m.

With the Gunners challenging at the top of the Premier League again this term - sitting just one point behind Liverpool - Mikel Arteta has identified areas in his squad which need improving.

And it seems the Spaniard has landed on a fellow countryman as the perfect addition to add some extra attacking impetus to Arsenal, especially after they came unstuck against Aston Villa in their last league game.

Defeat to Aston Villa could force Arsenal into a signing (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish publication Marca, Arsenal are ready to make a surprise move for left-back Miguel Gutierrez, who has been hugely impressive for Girona as they top La Liga.

With a release clause of €40m (£34.4m), any club has the opportunity to sign Gutierrez in the upcoming January transfer window. Real Madrid are entitled to 50 per cent of the fee, however, with Los Blancos also having the option to re-sign the defender for just €8m.

Alphonso Davies is reportedly the Real Madrid hierarchy's priority, though, giving Arsenal a clear run at Gutierrez. An attacking full-back with bundles of energy, the 22-year-old is of a completely different style to Oleksandr Zinchenko, which would give Mikel Arteta another dimension to his attack.

Arsenal are keen on the left-back (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Gutierrez overlapping, Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard would be allowed to move further infield and link up with either Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah - overloading opposition defences and piling on the pressure in a different way to what the Gunners currently do.

Saying that, getting Gutierrez out of Girona so soon into signing for them could prove tricky for Arsenal.

"I've only been at Girona for a short time, but they've supported me a lot, I've adapted very well with my teammates and the coach, with the idea of the game, and I'm very happy," Gutierrez told AS.

"Míchel called me and explained what he wanted from me, how to play here and the truth is that he convinced me very quickly. That's why I'm here and happy.

"He told me that he really liked having possession and that the objective is to take the ball from the opponent and be dominant. This appeals a lot to me because of my style of play, that I always want to attack and that the team is offensive. In addition, I have been given a lot of confidence from the first day and it was a success."

