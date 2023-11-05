Arsenal SLAMMED by Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher for scathing VAR statement

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have accused Arsenal of going too far in releasing a statement backing up Mikel Arteta's criticism of officials.

Arteta felt the Gunners were hard done by in Saturday's 1-0 defeat away to Newcastle – where the hosts' controversial winning goal came after a series of VAR checks – going as far as to say he felt "sick".

There was particular outrage over the ball appearing to go out of play in the build-up to Anthony Gordon's 64th-minute winner at St. James' Park – so much so that Arsenal released a statement on Sunday supporting their manager's comments.

Arteta branded the officiating in Arsenal's loss at Newcastle "a disgrace" (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Neville and Carragher, though, the club have overstepped by publicly declaring officiating standards to be "unacceptable".

Neville wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "I played for a club [Manchester United] where a manager [Sir Alex Ferguson] went mad after games if we felt a decision had gone against us. You feel like it’s us against the world. I get it. 'Everyone hates us, the refs are out to stitch us up and [there's] bias v us.' However, I can never remember the club writing letters undermining the system and the whole refereeing community.

"When I look back now I don’t think as players we always covered ourselves in glory with refs and also at a big club we all feel entitled and you have to leave and retire to be able to see that.

"Arsenal’s letter and even the Liverpool statement a few weeks ago (they [Liverpool] had a genuine bad one v them) are wrong. Do it privately. If I was [PGMOL Chief Refereeing Officer] Howard Webb, I would stop apologising to them and get on with it. Managers and players make far more mistakes than refs!"

Carragher posted similar sentiments on X, writing: "That Arsenal statement & complaints from their manager about the officials & VAR, on the Newcastle goal, is way over the top!"

The loss to Newcastle leaves Arsenal three points off Premier League leaders Manchester City after 11 games.

