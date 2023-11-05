Arsenal stand by Mikel Arteta after 'UNACCEPTABLE' VAR decision in Newcastle loss

Arsenal have supported Mikel Arteta in his scathing criticism of the officials after Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle.

The Gunners felt that they were hard done by at St. James' Park, where Anthony Gordon's winning goal came after VAR checked for three possible infringements during the build-up.

And an incensed Arteta branded the decision, in no uncertain terms, "a disgrace" – insisting that the result was not fair on his team.

Anthony Gordon's 64th-minute strike secured all three points for Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

The source of most contention around the call to let Gordon's goal stand was that the ball looked to have gone out of play across the touchline before Joe Willock's cross which ultimately led to Newcastle taking the lead.

Discussing the incident after the game, Arteta appeared to take aim at VAR. The Gunners manager told Sky Sports: "I have to be here now to say it is not acceptable.

"We didn't deserve to lose the match. We lose the match because of the clear and obvious decisions. It's embarrassing. A disgrace. That's what it is: a disgrace.

"You cannot imagine the amount of messages I got saying this cannot continue. I am wasting my time. We are wasting our time. I don't want to be in the hands of people."

Arsenal have since thrown their full weight behind Arteta. A strongly worded statement released by the club on Sunday afternoon read:

"Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening.

"We’d also like to acknowledge the huge effort and performance from our players and travelling supporters at St. James’ Park.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better. PGMOL [Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the body that oversees refereeing in English professional football] urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.

"We support the ongoing efforts of Chief Refereeing Officer, Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands."

