Arsenal report: Sporting star heavily linked by Portuguese press to become Gunners' first summer signing

By Mark White
published

Arsenal are leading the Premier League during the international break – but are poised to strengthen their squad further

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta arrives for a training session on the eve of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match against FC Porto, at the Arsenal Training centre, in Shenley, in Hertfordshire, England, on March 11, 2024.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta arrives for a training session (Image credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal are targeting a Sporting superstar, as manager Mikel Arteta looks to improve his squad even further this summer.

The Gunners are top of the Premier League table during the international break on goal difference, with Liverpool and Manchester City dropping points in their recent draw. But despite how good Arsenal have been this season, Arteta reportedly wants to improve the side even further.

A striker is top of the priority list, with a few forwards touted for a move, while midfielders and wingers have been mentioned, too – yet one potential arrival from Sporting may prove to be the most important of the lot. 

Arsenal

Arsenal are enjoying a good season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portuguese reports are heavily linking Ivorian centre-back Ousmane Diomande with a move to north London: O Jogo touted a move earlier this month, with Record reiterating the links and claiming that Arsenal's interest stems back to January 2023.

Arsenal have not been linked with a centre-back in the British media but the need for one is vital. William Saliba has played every minute in the Premier League this season and with Arsenal lacking a commanding figure to replace him in the event of injury, another player able to fill the role would be a sensible piece of business.

Though another Portuguese outlet, A Bola, claims that Arsenal are leading the race for the defender, price may be an issue. Diomande has a release clause of €80 million and no shortage of suitors on the continent. 

LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 2: Ousmane Diomande of Sporting CP during the Allianz Cup match between Sporting CP and SC Farense at Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 2, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Ousmane Diomande would strengthen Arsenal's depth (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Arsenal can't pass up the opportunity to sign the 20-year-old – but the move could well hinge on other business, with another attacker integral. If Arteta commits over £100m to a new striker, Arsenal signing Diomande could be determined by how much they recoup by selling the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson. 

Diomande is valued to be worth €40m by Transfermarkt

