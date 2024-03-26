Arsenal target breaks silence on rumours linking him with Gunners move

Arsenal have learned the stance of one key transfer target ahead of the summer

Arsenal might have just received a slight boost in their chances of signing a highly-rated transfer target this summer, after the player in question responded to rumours linking him with an Emirates move. 

Though the Gunners are currently embroiled in a three-horse title race, speculation is intensifying over their summer transfer business. A new striker seems at the forefront of Mikel Arteta's thinking, too, as the Spaniard looks to add more firepower to his attack.

And while a number of different forwards are suggested to be in line to lead the line for Arsenal next season, one key addition is the standout option.

Alexander Isak has been regularly linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks, with the forward's 12 Premier League goals this term deemed the perfect addition to the Gunners' squad.

After beating Albania 1-0 in a friendly on Monday night while away on international duty with Sweden, Isak addressed the rumours suggesting he could be leaving Newcastle United this summer.

“It doesn’t affect me that much," Isak said. "It has been talked about many times, in many windows.

“I see it as just such a thing. Everyone knows that summer is coming and, if things show up, things can happen, but I actually haven’t even thought about it.”

Despite the rumours, though, Isak still has four years remaining on his Newcastle deal and likely wouldn't move for anything less than £100m. Still only 24, the Swedish striker has highlighted his class for the Magpies since arriving from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022, and still has plenty more room to grow. 

Isak is valued at £60m by Transfermarkt

