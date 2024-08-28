Arsenal star set to remain at the club after Mikel Arteta's transfer U-turn: report

Arsenal are said to have performed a surprise U-turn regarding the exit of one defender.

Mikel Arteta has brought three players to the club this summer with David Raya, Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori all recruited to help the Gunners. Arsenal finished just two points behind eventual winners Manchester City last season and will be hoping to topple the Sky Blues' sustained period of success in the Premier League.

With exits needed in order to fund further recruitment, one player had been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, but now appears as if the Gunners will be keeping hold of his services until at least January.

Mikel Merino recently joined Arsenal (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Imagess)

Jakub Kiwior, recruited from Spezia back in 2023, has struggled to forge his way into a largely settled Arsenal backline following his arrival at the club. The Poland international therefore had been linked with a move to Juventus and Crystal Palace, amongst other European suitors.

But according to news from Fabrizio Romano, Kiwior is now set to remain at the club beyond this summer, with Arsenal set to address his future again in January. "Arsenal have informed Jakub Kiwior and his camp that he’s not for sale," wrote the popular journalist.

WATCH | Why Arsenal Want Mikel Merino So Badly

“Despite interest from Villarreal and Bologna on loan move, Arsenal want to keep Kiwior at the club. Decision made as [Tomasz Włodarczyk] has reported today.”

Arteta does have strength in numbers in defence, with Calafiori in particular adding further squad depth. It is also worth remembering Arsenal have once again qualified for the Champions League, so keeping every member of their squad happy will be a huge test.

Jakub Kiwior looks like remaining at Arsenal a little longer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfermarkt values Kiwior at €30m (£25.2m) and the talented Pole would be a welcome addition to most sides in the Premier League.

FourFourTwo however understands Arsenal needs to keep hold of the 24-year-old, given injury problems have in the past mounted up amid their hopes of success again this term.

