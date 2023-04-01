Arsenal stay in control of Premier League title race as they cruise to victory over Leeds

Arsenal (opens in new tab) remain in the driving seat in the Premier League title race, after a Gabriel Jesus brace helped them comfortably beat Leeds (opens in new tab) 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Earlier in the day, Manchester City (opens in new tab) had closed the gap to five points with an impressive 4-1 victory over Liverpool (opens in new tab) – but a professional second-half showing from the Gunners ensured the pendulum swung back their way.

With nine matches remaining, Mikel Arteta's side hold an eight-point lead over City – who they face at the Emirates in just over three weeks' time – although the reigning champions do still have a game in hand.

In an evenly balanced first half in which Arsenal were well below their best, a clumsy Luke Ayling foul gave the hosts the chance to go in front from the spot just after the half-hour mark.

Jesus duly dispatched the resulting penalty, which proved enough to send the Gunners in ahead at the break.

And whatever Arteta said to his players at half-time seemed to work, as Arsenal pushed on and ultimately made light work of the struggling visitors.

Ben White made it 2-0 just two minutes into the second half, before Jesus bagged his second goal of the afternoon eight minutes later.

Rasmus Kristensen pulled one back with just under a quarter-of-an-hour to go to give Leeds a faint glimmer of hope – but Granit Xhaka's header made absolutely sure of the points for Arsenal six minutes from time.

Next up for the Gunners is a trip to Liverpool next Sunday; Leeds – who stay 17th and only outside the relegation zone on goal difference – entertain Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) on Tuesday night.