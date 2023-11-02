Arsenal want exciting versatile talent with £52m release clause - who will massively improve squad depth: report

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to add greater squad depth to his side in January, and one exciting talent has caught the eye at the Emirates.

After losing 3-1 to West Ham United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, Arteta has realised that his squad isn't strong enough to compete in all competitions, with a makeshift Arsenal side comfortably dispatched at the London Stadium.

Injuries to Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus have affected matters on the pitch, but the Gunners are intent on future issues limiting the progress of the side in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Arsenal fell 3-1 to West Ham in the Carabao Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

With that in mind, Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha is reporting that Arsenal are tracking Sporting Lisbon's Geny Catamo, who has a reported £52m release clause.

Catamo has featured in all of Sporting's games this season, impressing at both right wing-back and left wing-back. The Portuguese side currently implement a 3-4-2-1 formation, meaning the 22-year-old is tasked with operating up and down the flanks. He has assisted two goals and scored twice himself in 13 appearances this term, catching the eye of the Arsenal scouting team.

Arsenal are keen on Catamo (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Mozambique international is a versatile footballer who is also capable of playing full-back and as an out-and-out winger, which would certainly provide Mikel Arteta with options moving forwards.

Naturally left-footed, Catamo's contract at Sporting runs until June 2025. Though his £52m release clause might put buying clubs off, Sporting might look to sell Catamo for a cheaper price either in January of next summer in order to cash in on him before risk losing him for free.

Transfermarkt values Catamo at £1.3m.

