How to watch League Cup live streams from anywhere in the world

Reliable League Cup live streams are essential for the 2023/24 season, and FourFourTwo has you covered on how to watch each round of the competition, all the way to the final at Wembley on February 25.

The fourth round of League Cup matches takes place on October 31 and November 1, with eight teams progressing to the quarter-finals. 10 Premier League sides remain in the knockout competition, with three from the Championship, two from League One and a League Two team still standing, too.

Manchester United are still in the League Cup, and are looking to defend the trophy they won against Newcastle United last season. With Manchester City knocked out, plenty of clubs will fancy their chances - with at least one side from the bottom two tiers of the EFL guaranteed a spot in the final eight.

The League Cup TV rights in the UK are exclusively held by Sky Sports, with the broadcaster showcasing two live matches from the first round to the fifth. It will also show both semi-finals and the final of the League Cup.

Travelling overseas? Use a VPN to watch League Cup live streams from anywhere.

League Cup fixtures and UK channel

Tuesday 31 October

Mansfield Town vs Port Vale, 7.45pm GMT

Exeter City vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm GMT

Wednesday 1 November

West Ham United vs Arsenal, 7.30pm GMT, Sky Sports

Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers, 7.45pm GMT

Bournemouth vs Liverpool, 7.45pm GMT

Everton vs Burnley, 7.45pm GMT

Ipswich Town vs Fulham, 7.45pm GMT

Manchester United vs Newcastle United, 8.15pm GMT, Sky Sports

WATCH LEAGUE CUP FROM ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD

UK

Sky Sports is the only way to watch the League Cup in the UK.

Sky Sports (£33/mon or £12/day pass)

USA

While ESPN+ doesn't have access to broadcasting rights, it does for all rounds of the League Cup. ESPN+ also offers access to the Welcome to Wrexham documentary.

Canada

DAZN will screen League Cup games this season.

DAZN ($25/mon or $200/year)

VPN Guide

Use a VPN to watch the League Cup from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for a round of League Cup fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch all of the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

