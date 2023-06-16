Arsenal agree terms for shock Kai Havertz deal: report

Arsenal have reportedly agreed terms over Kai Havertz moving to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have been frequent buyers of Chelsea stars in recent seasons, most recently signing Jorginho in January. Mikel Arteta also signed Willian from the Blues, while David Luiz – Unai Emery's final signing, again from Chelsea, became a key member of Arteta's backline.

Now, Arsenal are launching a shock move for Havertz, a former record signing at Stamford Bridge, with terms reportedly tied up.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly a fan of Havertz (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Kai Havertz has "no problem on personal terms" with Arsenal and looks set to agree a deal that should see him become one of the Gunners' top earners.

A fee is yet to be agreed between the two London rivals, with Romano stating that Chelsea originally wanted £75 million for the attacker.

Arsenal are much more likely to pay £60m – and in turn, fund Chelsea's move for one of their own targets.

The north Londoners were heavily linked with Moises Caicedo in January, with journalist Simon Phillips recently revealing that the Gunners "had a bid" prepared for the Ecuadorian. Now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea are closing in on Caicedo and that Arsenal are only focused on Havertz and Declan Rice.

Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion looks like joining Chelsea (Image credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Arsenal are also believed to be interested in a right-back this summer.

Transfermarkt values Havertz at around €60m.

Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners set to loosen their wage structure to attract the best players.

Moises Caicedo is heavily linked, Xavi Simons is on the radar, Ivan Fresneda could join and Ilkay Gundogan is wanted, too. Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too – with William Saliba, Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey all wanted by clubs overseas.

Jay Bothroyd, meanwhile, has told FFT that the Gunners perhaps surprisingly, should be in the market for a striker.