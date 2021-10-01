Arsenal transfer news: Bernd Leno could leave Arsenal after being dropped by Mikel Arteta

Bernd Leno was surprised to be dropped as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper and could seek a move in January if he remains on the substitute’s bench.

According to The Metro, Leno doesn’t understand why Mikel Arteta has replaced him with Aaron Ramsdale and will consider his options if the situation doesn’t improve.

The German international, who arrived from Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year deal in June 2018, has made 121 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He once more started the season in goal but was removed from the team after Arsenal suffered consecutive defeats to Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Ramsdale, a £24million signing from Sheffield United, took over from Leno and has helped the Gunners’ climb the table with some impressive performances.

After keeping clean sheets against Norwich City and Burnley, he conceded for the first time against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, but Arteta’s side still secured a 3-1 win.

In an interview with Sport Bild, Leno discussed how he felt about losing his place in the team to Ramsdale and whether he would be interested in moving to Inter Milan.

“There was no clear reason why I was out, just that it had nothing to do with my performance. He is the trainer, he decides. It's difficult for me, of course,” said the goalkeeper.

“London is very beautiful. Milan is not bad either, and closer to my home city of Stuttgart, but I'm not really looking into that yet. I feel at home at Arsenal and in London.

“Only if nothing changes in my situation by winter would I have to think: ‘What options do I have? How can I continue?’ But I concentrate on the work in training, I can't influence everything else at the moment.”

If Inter Milan do pursue Leno as a replacement for Samir Handanovic, Arsenal will look to bring in Andre Onana, Neto or David Raya.