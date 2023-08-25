Arsenal close to £38m deal, with one more incoming on the cards: report

Arsenal are on the verge of tying up a £38 million transfer in what will be a record-breaking sale for the club.

The north Londoners started the season with a flurry of buys, bringing in Declan Rice for a club-record £105m, along with Kai Havertz from Chelsea and Jurrien Timber from Ajax. Brentford goalkeeper David Raya was next through the door to replace the outgoing Matt Turner on a loan with the option to purchase next summer.

But sales have been harder to come by for Mikel Arteta, with Turner joining Auston Trusty, Pablo Mari and Granit Xhaka in the outgoing list from the first team. Having recouped around £40m from these deals though, Arsenal could almost double this figure with one more sale.

Matt Turner is one of four senior players to depart Arsenal this summer on permanent deals (Image credit: Getty)

Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport says that Monaco are closing in on the £38m capture of Hale End product, Folarin Balogun.

The Evening Standard have claimed that bitter north London foes Tottenham enquired about the star, Football Transfers claimed that Chelsea agreed terms though a fee a wasn't agreed and according to The Mail, West Ham contacted the Gunners over a move.

Balogun scored 21 goals on loan at Reims last season but is looking for first-team minutes, given that there are four senior strikers above him in the pecking order. Despite this competition up front, however, Arteta may yet buy yet another forward.

football.london have suggested that West Ham-bound Mohammed Kudus's move could be hijacked as Arsenal look for depth behind Bukayo Saka on the right wing – though cover for Timber might be necessary this season.

Folarin Balogun is poised to leave Arsenal permanently (Image credit: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Dutchman suffered a devastating ACL injury on his home debut against Nottingham Forest and is expected to be sidelined for most of the season.

Balogun is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.

