Arsenal could let £30m signing from last summer LEAVE in big transfer shakeup: report
Arsenal are planning big reinforcements this summer, as the Mikel Arteta revolution continues
Arsenal could be ready to part with a £30 million star – who only joined 12 months ago.
That's according to one report, following the Gunners' resurgence in the title race after back-to-back wins. Arsenal were on a wretched run that looked to derail hopes of a first Premier League trophy in 19 years but have clawed back hope with victories against Newcastle United and Chelsea.
Integral to this recent improvement is a subtle change from Mikel Arteta, as he looks to give his team more control. While it's been good news for some, others may lose out from this tweak.
For the past two fixtures, Arteta has omitted Thomas Partey from the starting line-up, opting instead for Jorginho at the base of midfield. Partey has appeared as a substitute in both games, shoring up the midfield from a No.8 position.
Now, football.london (opens in new tab) are reporting that the change in style may affect Fabio Vieira, who moved from Porto last summer for over £30m.
A cultured playmaker, Vieira has impressed sporadically but struggled in some respects to adapt to the physicality of the Premier League. The report suggests that a beefing up of the Arsenal midfield may leave the Portuguese as a casualty and that he may have to depart on loan.
The Gunners are also said to be targeting both Declan Rice and Mason Mount (opens in new tab) in this summer's transfer window, as they return to the Champions League for the first time in seven years. This could significantly limit Vieira's game time, assuming there are no outgoings.
Arsenal also have Emile Smith Rowe to return to the midfield, with the Hale End academy graduate also an option on the left wing.
Vieira is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal are already being linked with a host of big names ahead of a season back in the Champions League.
Mason Mount is an option in midfield, with Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby rumoured in the attack. Both Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Crystal Palace star Wilf Zaha are on the radar, too. Younger stars are interesting the Gunners, too: Vitor Roque might end up at the Emirates, while Flamengo's Matheus Franca is being watched.
Meanwhile, cult hero Mathieu Flamini has refused to rule out a move to buy Arsenal.
