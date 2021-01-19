Arsenal transfer news: Gunners may have to pay £50m to sign Emiliano Buendia

Arsenal would have to pay up to £50m to sign Norwich attacking midfielder Emi Buendia this month, according to reports.

The Gunners continue to be linked with the Argentine playmaker, who is enjoying an excellent season in the Championship.

Buendia was among Norwich’s standout performers in the Premier League last term, scoring one goal and providing seven assists for Daniel Farke’s side.

The 24-year-old is leading the charge as Norwich target an immediate return to the top flight, having scored seven goals and set up seven more so far this term.

Arsenal are keen to add more creativity to their ranks and have identified Buendia as a transfer target.

However, Sky Sports report that Norwich are demanding between £40m and £50m for their prized asset.

The Canaries are determined to keep hold of Buendia until the end of the season at the earliest, with Farke’s side currently four points clear at the top of the Championship

"One player they have been watching very closely is Emi Buendia at Norwich City,” said Sky Sports transfer expert Kaveh Solhekol of Arsenal’s interest.

"I have been in touch with some people close to the player today. They say the situation is that the player himself is focused on his job at Norwich.

“They are doing really well in the Championship, top of the table. They can see the Premier League on the horizon.

"The problem Arsenal would have with trying to sign him this month is how much it would cost. Norwich are a very well-run club with a sustainable business model.

“I have been told it would take a crazy offer for them to be tempted to sell him this month. A crazy offer we are looking at somewhere between £40m and £50m.”

Arsenal beat Newcastle 3-0 on Monday night to move up to 10th in the Premier League table.

The new issue of FourFourTwo is out now and available to buy online.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

RANKED Wayne Rooney's 10 greatest career moments

INTERVIEW Former Arsenal midfielder Denilson remembers crippling loneliness which ruined his Gunners career

QUIZ! Can you name every club Ian Wright scored against in the Premier League?