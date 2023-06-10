Arsenal have made their most important signing of the window already: report

Arsenal have tied up their first deal since the end of the season, sealing one of the most important contracts in Mikel Arteta's squad.

The Gunners have a long list of targets for the coming transfer window including Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo – but according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, centre-back William Saliba has agreed a new four-year deal.

The French international had just 12 years on his existing contract and will strong interest from Premier League sides and abroad, there was a chance that Arsenal would have lost the defender. Now, he is expected to become one of the biggest earners at the Emirates Stadium.

William Saliba is remaining at Arsenal for four more years (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

"The deal will keep the 22-year-old at the Emirates Stadium until at least 2027," the report states. "The new contract will now move on to the paperwork stage with both sides looking to get it signed."

Saliba joined in 2019 from Saint-Etienne under former manager Unai Emery but after a tough start to his Gunners career, his status at the club looked to be in jeopardy under Arteta. In 2021, the Spaniard signed Benjamin White, choosing to send Saliba again to Ligue 1 with Marseille, redistributing Saliba's squad number to his new signing instead.

But upon returning to London Colney, Saliba has been an integral part of the Arsenal side, displacing White at centre-back and forming a partnership with Gabriel that has seen the north Londoners put up an unlikely title challenge this season – a title challenge that, realistically, was derailed when the Frenchman injured his back against Sporting in the Europa League.

If Arsenal are to kick on and improve again next season, keeping Saliba around was key for Arteta. The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the best young players in the Premier League and has become vital to his club both in an out of possession.

William Saliba is one of a handful of stars to commit themselves to the Gunners this year (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal have also tied up new contracts for Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli this year, as Arteta looks to keep the young core of his squad together in the long-term.

Saliba is valued at €55 million by Transfermarkt.

