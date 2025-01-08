Arsenal have 'moved' to sign another defender this month: report

Arsenal are looking to bid for another defender this month – despite their impressive defensive structure.

The Gunners have actually struggled at the other end of the pitch, with Mikel Arteta watching his team slump to a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United last night, despite creating almost four xG.

Arteta's rest defensive has been extremely impressive this season – but despite Arsenal boasting such a talented backline, it appears that the north Londoners could be about to make another defensive signing.

Arsenal looking to bid for defender with billion-Euro release clause

Arsenal have been good defensively this season (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal have conceded just 18 goals all season. This is the lowest in the Premier League, with Arteta's side the best defensively, despite their shortcomings in attack.

But there has been plenty of criticism of the Basque's system, the attack suffering as a result. Arsenal have struggled to create from open play and have looked toothless without Bukayo Saka, who is currently sidelined through injury.

Arsenal haven't looked like the same team without Saka (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo says that Arsenal are looking to bring Barcelona star Ronald Araujo to the club this month.

Ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now, Araujo can play at right-back, too – and with a €1 billion release clause, is regarded as a big asset to the cash-strapped Catalan giants.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But with Barça sweating over registering Dani Olmo, several of their stars could be unexpectedly up for sale this month. Fichajes in Spain has listed Alejandro Balde as a potential star who could be sold, too.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Arsenal actually could do with another player to cover for Jurrien Timber at right-back, with Thomas Partey unable to perform the role to the same ability. Injury problems with Takehiro Tomiyasu suggest that another centre-back could be signed, too.

But given that Arsenal's priority is to improve further up the pitch, it remains unlikely that Araujo will be the player to join this month – unless an exceptionally good deal can be reached.

Araujo is valued to be worth €55m by Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Manchester United this week in FA Cup action, as the Third Round begins.