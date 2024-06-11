Arsenal looking to pip Spurs and Liverpool to versatile international star: report
Arsenal could be set to go toe-to-toe with two Premier League rivals for a Euro 2024-bound star
While Arsenal’s search for a big-name striker is hogging the headlines this summer, Mikel Arteta and company will also look to add depth in other key positions.
A new forward is seen as the priority as the club look to close the gap on Manchester City, who pipped the Gunners to the Premier League title by two points this season.
Defensive midfield and left-back have also been mentioned, but the latest player linked with a move to the Emirates is a right-back as the club look to lessen the load on Ben White.
According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Arsenal are interested in signing Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geetruida during the summer transfer window.
With just a year remaining on his current contract, the Dutchman is believed to be attainable, with both player and club ready to make the right deal happen.
The 23-year-old was a key player under Arne Slot last season, playing 47 times, scoring nine goals and notching up five assists.
His versatility will be something that appeals to Mikel Arteta, as the Euro 2024-bound star has also played in central defence and as a defensive midfielder during his career, which could make him a valuable squad player.
Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Tottenham and Liverpool have also been linked with the Netherlands international.
Liverpool will be hoping the Arne Slot factor will be able to tempt the player to Anfield, while at Spurs, Geetruida would be a replacement for Emerson Royal, who has been linked with a move to AC Milan in recent weeks.
