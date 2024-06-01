Arsenal want Bundesliga star before Euro 2024 as Manchester United consider late offer: report

Arsenal hope to sign an in-demand Bundesliga attacker before the start of Euro 2024, but the Gunners could face competition from Manchester United and Arsenal.

After missing out on the Premier League by two points to Manchester City last month, manager Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a striker to boost his side's attack for an assault on the title next season.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of forwards across Europe in recent months, including Brentford's Ivan Toney and Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

Benjamin Sesko celebrates a goal for RB Leipzig against Borussia Dortmund in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And RB Leipzig's Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko is the latest name on the Gunners' radar, with the player reportedly hoping to resolve his future in the next couple of weeks.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg, Arsenal are pushing to sign the 21-year-old this summer.

Plettenburg claims Manchester United have also been in touch with RB Leipzig over Sesko, with Chelsea said to be monitoring the former Red Bull Salzburg forward as well.

Sesko was Slovenia's top scorer in Euro 2024 qualifying with five goals in nine games and helped his nation to qualify for the continental competition for the first time since 2000.

Slovenia are in Group C along with Denmark, Seria and England. Matjaz Kek's side kick off their campaign against the Danes on June 16.

Sesko scored 14 goals in 31 appearances for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga in 2023/24.

