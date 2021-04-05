Arsenal transfer news: Premier League rivals and Paris Saint-Germain keen on Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard is expecting to leave Real Madrid this summer, but Arsenal will face competition from some of their Premier League rivals as they look to complete a permanent deal.

According to 90min, Odegaard has been informed that he will be made available for transfer this summer after failing to establish himself as part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans for the future.

Real are hoping to reshape their squad and have accepted that the financial effects of a season played behind closed doors means that some players will have to make way before they can strengthen.

Odegaard is one they are prepared to lose and he should fetch a good price, with more than two years still left on his contract.

The Norwegian playmaker is currently on loan at Arsenal, where he has impressed over the last few months, making 13 appearances for the club in all competitions.

This is more than he has managed for Real since joining them as a 16-year-old prospect from Stromsgodset in January 2015.

On the fringes at the Bernabeu, Odegaard spent time on loan to Heerenveen, Vitesse and Real Sociedad, gaining vital confidence and experience.

It was hoped that he would finally break into the Real first team this season, but he played just nine games before pushing for a temporary switch to England in the January transfer window.

Odegaard has felt at home in the Premier League despite Arsenal’s continued struggles, culminating in a 3-0 loss at home to Liverpool on Saturday which left them nine points off the Champions League places with just eight games left.

If Mikel Arteta’s side fail to qualify for Europe next season, this would encourage Odegaard to consider other options, with Chelsea and Liverpool reportedly keen on the 22-year-old.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain have also expressed interest in signing Odegaard, who is valued at £40million.