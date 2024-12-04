Arsenal report: Gabriel Jesus will leave in January, if agreement is reached for sale

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus could leave in January, in a shock departure at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian hit the ground running following his move from Manchester City in 2022, igniting Arsenal's attack and helping the Gunners to the top of the table heading into the World Cup in Qatar.

But after an injury sustained at the tournament with Brazil, the forward has struggled to recapture that form. Jesus has started just two games all season, as a result.

Arsenal will sell Gabriel Jesus this January, if a deal is in ‘the interests of all parties’

Has Arteta lost faith in Jesus? (Image credit: Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Jesus appears to be the latest to have been cursed by Arsenal's No.9 shirt.

The Brazilian arrived as a big-name upgrade up front but has been superseded already by Kai Havertz in attack. The German not only offers the same movement as a false nine – something that Jesus boasts – but can play as a target man, too.

Kai Havertz is the first-choice No.9 for Arsenal (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Now, Brazilian outlet UOL have reported that Jesus will be entering the January transfer market having parted with his agent.

According to the report, the 27-year-old is enduring a “turbulent” time at the Emirates Stadium, with rumours swirling that he could return to South America, as former employers Palmeiras are said to be interested.

Apparently, Jesus could leave N5 if a move suits all parties – though in FourFourTwo's opinion, it's hard to imagine that being possible for Arsenal. Even Reiss Nelson almost ended the summer transfer window at the club because Arteta wanted the depth in attack, so losing a major leader behind the scenes like Jesus seems unthinkable.

In order for a move to happen in January, surely Arsenal would have to be offered a significant fee, have a replacement lined up and for Jesus to want to leave badly enough that the Gunners would want to satisfy his wishes. Otherwise, a summer exit seems wholly more likely.

Is Jesus leaving Arsenal?

Arsenal would be loathed to lose a player like Jesus, too, given that he can play across the frontline. His exit would likely mean that a replacement would have to be versatile enough to deputise out wide as well as centrally.

Jesus is worth €55 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Manchester United tonight when Premier League action returns, with a round of fixtures on Amazon Prime.