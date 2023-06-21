Arsenal star in talks over surprise Saudi Arabia exit: report

Arsenal have held talks with one of their biggest players and highest earners over an exit to the Saudi Pro League.

The Gunners are moving fast in the transfer window to tie up the signings of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz before moving onto Romeo Lavia and Jurrien Timber. But this steep spend comes at some cost and will need to be offset by sales.

Manager Mikel Arteta is hoping to trim his squad considerably with a number of fringe players linked with exits – but one player who was not expected to be departing the Emirates Stadium has now emerged as an opportunity for a major sale.

Declan Rice remains Mikel Arteta's priority this summer (Image credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein Thomas Partey and his employers, Arsenal, are working on moving the player on this summer.

Rice is thought to be wanted to play the No.6 role ahead of the Ghanaian, with Jorginho a different kind of player for that position. Partey played at right-back in the final two games of the season – and Timber is likely to fill that position, should he join.

With the Saudi Pro League taking the likes of Ruben Neves, N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema to the Middle East this summer, Partey is said to be interested in discussing terms over a move.

"The situation is not believed to be advancing rapidly and if Partey, whose contract runs until 2025, was to leave the Emirates then a replacement would be needed, in addition to Arsenal’s pursuit of Declan Rice," according to the report.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners set to loosen their wage structure to attract the best players.

Moises Caicedo is heavily linked, Xavi Simons is on the radar, Ivan Fresneda could join and Ilkay Gundogan is wanted, too. Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too – with William Saliba, Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey all wanted by clubs overseas.

Jay Bothroyd, meanwhile, has told FFT that the Gunners perhaps surprisingly, should be in the market for a striker.