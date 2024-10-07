Arsenal star Leandro Trossard touted for shock EXIT by Belgian media: report

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard could be a bout to spring a huge surprise on the Gunners and leave in search of more minutes.

The Belgian was the subject of a bid from Saudi Arabia hours after the transfer deadline earlier this season, which Arsenal rejected out of hand. In response to the interest, Arsenal began preparing a new bumper contract for the star, who has been a phenomenal signing for manager Mikel Arteta.

As per Sky Sports, Trossard cost a base fee of £20 million when he joined from Brighton & Hove Albion, rising to around £27m with add-ons and bonuses. The Gunners could therefore be primed to make a big profit on a player who has exceeded expectations, should they choose to sell.

Leandro Trossard could leave Arsenal, following crossroads in his career

Martinelli has battled Trossard for a spot in the Arsenal side

As one of Arsenal's more experienced stars, Trossard turns 30 this season – but still isn't guaranteed a spot in Arteta's starting XI. Gabriel Martinelli is the primary competition at left-wing, with Trossard featuring more in place of Martin Odegaard in recent weeks following the captain's injury on international duty with Norway.

For Belgium, it's a similar tale. Trossard has struggled to hold down a place for the Red Devils, with his father even criticising manager Domenico Tedesco during the Euros.

Trossard struggled at the Euros

Now, Belgium newspaper DH.net have written of the crossroads that Trossard faces for both club and country. Former Belgian footballer Thomas Chatelle believes that a move could be on the horizon due to the lack of a definitive role at the Emirates Stadium.

“It should also be noted that Trossard might not even have played on Tuesday if the captain and playmaker Martin Odegaard had not been injured,” he wrote. “Trossard is at a crossroads in his magnificent career. At 29, he can still dream of moving on.”

Chatelle noted, too, that Trossard was both a “stopgap” and a “luxury” at Arsenal. The 29-year-old has a record of scoring around one in four in the league since moving to north London, netting 15 in 61 appearances since his transfer from Brighton – but in signing a then 28-year-old on a low fee, Chatelle may well have a point with his assessment.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it's not outside the realms of possibility that Trossard will move on at the end of the season. The star is one of the more expendable attackers in the squad, with Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka having taken almost untouchable status when it comes to them potentially leaving – putting Trossard in a category with Gabriel Jesus and the on-loan Raheem Sterling.

Despite his obvious ability to score in big moments, Arsenal could well look to cash in on a player who perhaps has less of a defined place within the group as some of their other players, in order to bring in someone younger. Florian Wirtz has been linked with a move.

Trossard is worth €35m, according to Transfermarkt. His contract runs until 2026.