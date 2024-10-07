Arsenal star Leandro Trossard touted for shock EXIT by Belgian media: report

Arsenal signed Leandro Trossard in 2023 for a bargain - and could be about to turn a healthy profit on the Belgian

Leandro Trossard of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Leicester City FC at Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2024 in London, England.
Leandro Trossard has been tipped to leave the Gunners (Image credit: Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images)

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard could be a bout to spring a huge surprise on the Gunners and leave in search of more minutes.

The Belgian was the subject of a bid from Saudi Arabia hours after the transfer deadline earlier this season, which Arsenal rejected out of hand. In response to the interest, Arsenal began preparing a new bumper contract for the star, who has been a phenomenal signing for manager Mikel Arteta.

