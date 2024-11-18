Arsenal talks revealed for world-class striker: report

Arsenal are to begin talks over signing a world-class striker, with Mikel Arteta looking to improve his team's firepower.

The Gunners return to Premier League action this weekend when they host Nottingham Forest at home, as a title-defining run of fixtures begins at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have not won in the league since October 5 against Southampton.

With injuries mounting up and goals a struggle to come by of late, Arteta's side are well out of form – but with director of football Edu Gaspar leaving soon, Arteta could well see his influence at London Colney grow, with the Basque boss perhaps having the deciding say over a new striker.

Arsenal are to enter talks for a new striker

Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz have both led the line this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have preferred using a false nine in attack of late. Kai Havertz – ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now – has most often played up front, with Leandro Trossard featuring at centre-forward, too.

But FourFourTwo understands that Arteta is still on the hunt for another centre-forward. Gabriel Jesus is an option there, too, with the Arsenal manager wanting the option to play Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka either side of Havertz and club captain Martin Odegard – with a new striker at the tip of the formation.

Gabriel Jesus is still an option in attack for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

With that in mind, TEAMtalk have reported that Arsnea to hold talks with Dusan Vlahovic over a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Juventus frontman was extensively linked as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang while at Fiorentina in January 2022. Arsenal have a habit of keeping tabs on former targets, too, signing the likes of David Raya and Raheem Sterling long after first being rumoured to be interested in each star.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Gunners were reported as being “serious” about signing Vlahovic last month, with the Serbian still on the wishlist of the Gunners – and if Edu's departure gives Arteta more responsibility in the transfer market, it feels all the more possible that Arsenal could move for the former target.

While Spanish outlet Fichajes has claimed that only a price of €100 million will be enough to convince the Old Lady to part company with Vlahovic, however, Arsenal's more frugal summer may have enabled them to have launch a huge bid for the star.

VIDEO Why Drawing With Liverpool Was Actually Huge For Arsenal

In FourFourTwo's opinion, however, any more for Vlahovic is still a long way off – with one big explanation for these rumours resurfacing.

The 24-year-old is currently in a contract standoff with his employers, as he'll be entering the final year of his deal next season. It's likely that these links have surfaced as Vlahovic's representatives look for leverage in negotiations with Juventus.

Dusan Vlahovic is a long-term Arsenal target (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that Vlahovic is still on Arsenal's radar but the club aren't expected to move for such an expensive player midseason – especially when the Serbian's value could well plummet this summer with a year remaining on his contract.

Vlahovic is valued to be worth €65 million by Transfermarkt.