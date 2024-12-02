Arsenal targeting €100m English star to complete frontline: report

Arsenal are looking to bolster their attack with another superstar in the frontline.

The Gunners have been free-scoring of late, hitting West Ham United for five, mere days after doing the same to Sporting. But however many goals Mikel Arteta's team score, they seemingly can't escape questions of adding firepower to their squad.

The fact that both five-goal victories contained five different scorers illustrates that Arteta has welcomed goals from all over the pitch – and he may look to add another winger to his side to chip in with output.

Arsenal looking to €100m wonderkid for reinforcements

Saka, Martinelli and Havertz represent Arsenal's first-choice front three (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal have six senior forwards at the club in the shape of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli – who represent the club's first-choice frontline – with Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and the on-loan Raheem Sterling as backups.

But the future of Jesus uncertain and Sterling not expected to sign permanently, Arsenal are widely expected to move for another forward next summer.

Gabriel Jesus has been linked with an exit (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to renowned German football expert and journalist Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, Arsenal are one of four Premier League sides chasing Jamie Gittens, who scored for Borussia Dortmund at the weekend in Der Klassiker.

Gittens – formerly known as Bynoe-Gittens – has risen to prominence in the last couple of seasons, following Jude Bellingham's exit. Plettenberg has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the 20-year-old is currently focused on BVB, though interest from his native England could turn heads.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“In the long term, he sees himself playing in the Premier League,” the journalist said, adding that, “Dortmund is reportedly seeking around €100 million for him.”

Formerly ranked among FourFourTwo's most exciting teenagers in the world, FourFourTwo's German football expert, Ed McCambridge noted the starlet was, “Capable of playing on either wing, blessed with stunning pace, close control and a ferocious shot.”

Jamie Gittens of Borussia Dortmund is wanted by a host of clubs (Image credit: Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal remain keen on adding competition to the wide positions and in our opinion, Gittens would fit the bill nicely. For €100m, however, the Gunners would likely want to sign a player a little more proven, meaning that the valuation may be a sticking point in the wonderkid moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Gittens is valued to be worth €35m by Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Manchester United midweek when Premier League action returns.