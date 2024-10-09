Arsenal in transfer talks over Gabriel Jesus exit, following approach: report

Arsenal have held talks with a suitor over Gabriel Jesus, following an offer to take the misfiring striker off the Gunners' hands this January.

Gunners forward Jesus was phenomenal when he arrived at the Emirates Stadium but has struggled with injuries, seemingly falling under the curse of the No.9 shirt. Last weekend, he was granted a rare start at home to Southampton but failed to make an impact – and now Kai Havertz has as many goals as the Brazilian for Arsenal, despite signing a year later.

With Mikel Arteta's side still being linked with a new striker, Jesus's time in north London could be limited. Florian Wirtz is said to be on the shortlist and Arsenal are having to fend off offers for the No.9.

Arsenal entered talks with Palmeiras over selling Gabriel Jesus – but rejected their offer

Could Jesus return home to Brazil? (Image credit: PA)

Following rumours last month, 90min have relayed a report from Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, claiming that there has been contact between Arsenal and Palmeiras in recent days over a move. Arsenal apparently rejected the move.

Jesus came through Palmeiras' setup as a youngster before making his big break to Europe with a move to Manchester City in 2017. The now-27-year-old spent five years at the Etihad Stadium before following former coach Arteta to north London – but reports in Brazil claim that the Verdao would love to reunite with their former wonderkid ahead of the expanded Club World Cup next summer.

Arteta rejected a move for Jesus (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was previously claimed by BolaVIP in Brazil that Arsenal had “accepted” Jesus's likely exit. January was touted as a potential time, too.

FourFourTwo understands that this would be out of the question for Arsenal, who are fighting on four fronts at current. Having lost the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson as backup options in attack, selling someone as multifunctional as Jesus would be out of the question.

The price will also be a sticking point. Palmeiras would have to stump up around €40 million if they would even tempt Arsenal into a sale – more than double the record for the Brazilian top tier.

Arteta remains loyal to Jesus, as the weekend against Southampton proved. With the star able to play on the left and right, he may yet have a big role to play until the rest of the season.

The rejected of this move doesn't surprise us. It wouldn't be a shock if this is the end of the saga, too, with Jesus remaining until the end of the season – though it has been mentioned by Arsenal legend Ian Wright that the club may have “outgrown” Jesus.

Jesus is valued at €65m by Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2027.

Ian Wright: Arsenal fans need to back Jesus – even if the club has outgrown him

Ian Wright before the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Manchester City and Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

If there's one man who's an expert in Arsenal strikers, it's Ian Wright. The beloved pundit netted 185 for the Gunners in his time there and has become a big ambassador of the club in recent years – and in recent comments, he's backed the Brazilian to come good… so long as he feels the love of the fans.

“Can I just say something about Gabriel Jesus because I feel the need to support him right now,” Wright said on the 'Wrighty's House' podcast. “I really, really do. I know there’s a feeling that we may have outgrown him but remember when Gabby came, he was a leveller, he levelled us up.

“Arsenal are at a certain level now but we will definitely need him at some stage so I think it’s important in this moment for the Arsenal fans to support him. They have to get behind him. Don’t be frustrated with the way he’s playing, he’s trying so hard at the moment and we’re going to need him.”

Wright has backed Jesus and told fans to do the same (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

“We need to make sure we give him confidence because he’s won this [the Premier League] four times. He’s been clutch in many situations before. Listening to the murmurings and the way the fans are… please man, back this guy, stay with him.

“He wants to do so well and it’s just not happening right now but he needs support, he really, really does.”