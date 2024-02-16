Arsenal to lose key first team figure, which could cause serious problems for Mikel Arteta: report

Arsenal face losing a key figure in the first team at the end of the season, throwing Mikel Arteta's plans into disarray.

Though Arsenal are currently fighting for the Premier League title and are still in the Champions League, Arteta might have a tough task on his hands to keep hold of an important member of the team.

Indeed, Arteta's coaching staff has proved integral to the Gunners' fortunes over his four years in charge, though that might all be set to change in the summer.

The Arsenal 2022/23 coaching staff (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Guardian, Mikel Arteta's assistant Carlos Cuesta could leave Arsenal in the summer to become a manager in his own right, with Championship clubs, such as Norwich City, heavily interested in the Spaniard.

Still only 28-years-old, Cuesta joined Arsenal in 2020 and has overseen a huge shift in fortunes at the Emirates alongside Arteta. In the four years he has worked with Arteta, Arsenal have transformed from Premier League also-rans to title contenders.

Cuesta has also overseen the development of young players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith-Rowe, but he could now be tempted into taking his first managerial job after proving his credentials at Arsenal.

Arsenal assistant coach Carlos Cuesta (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report suggests that Norwich are the side most likely to try and tempt the former Juventus youth coach away from the Gunners, with sporting director Ben Knapper - the Arsenal loans manager as recently as November 2023 - interested in replacing David Wagner with Cuesta.

Knapper and Cuesta reportedly built a strong relationship at Arsenal, and the Canaries could look to test his resolve. Considering the assistant manager's obvious ability and potential, though, Arsenal will attempt to hold onto Arteta's confidante as much as possible.

